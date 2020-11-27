Margaret Neenan née Pierce

Laccamore, Abbeydorney and formerly of Doon Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Margaret with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.00AM on Monday in St. Bernard’s Church Abbeydorney (streamed on the www.dioceseofkerry.ie website) followed by interment (via Laccamore) in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Beloved wife of the late John, dearest mother of Gerard, Marie and Patricia, sister of the late Hannah (Carroll). Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Máiréad,Ciara, Greta, Eimear and John, great-grandchildren Ruby and Bróna, nieces Sr. Breda O.P. (Drogheda), Josephine & Teresa, nephews Michael (and the Late Johnny), daughters-in-law, son-in-law Ned, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****