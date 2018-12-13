Margaret Myles, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Dec 14th) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery.
How Much of a Threat is Brexit to Tourism? – December 13th, 2018
The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Niamh O’Shea, who’s general manager of the Killarney Park Hotel and John Moriarty,...
Event celebrating young women in modern Ireland takes place in Tralee
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland has taken place in Tralee this afternoon.The EmPowerMe event, which also marked the 100th anniversary...
John Patton, Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. John's Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for...
Paudie Mulvihill, Glasha, Athea, Co. Limerick
Reposing at his home in Glasha, Athea tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Saturday...
Ned ‘Edín’ Lucid, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue
reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Nearly €125k allocated to Kerry Clubs From Munster GAA
The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided nearly €125,000 in funding for club capital development projects...
Two Tralee Schools Prepare To Meet In Munster Hurling Final
Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will meet tomorrow in the Munster Colleges E Hurling Final.The IT Tralee Pitch is the venue for the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLaurent Koscielny is set to make his Arsenal return in tonight's Europa League match against Qarabag of Azerbaijan at the Emirates Stadium,The Gunners...