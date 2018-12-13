Margaret Myles, Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Friday (Dec 14th) from 6pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery.

