Margaret Murphy (neé Neilan), Farran, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway, tomorrow (Friday) from 5pm – 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday in St. John’s Church, Causeway at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.  House private.

