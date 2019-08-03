Margaret McElligott ‘Peggy Mac’, 3 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert

Reposing at her Residence from today Saturday until removal on Sunday. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Sunday evening from 4 to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Interment afterwards at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. House Strictly private on Monday please.
Latest News
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Vincent Mc Inerney, Paradise Farm, Mountcoal and formerly of the UK and Dublin.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (Aug 5th) from 3pm to 5pm. Private cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of...
Number of houses sold in Kerry continues to rise
The number of houses sold in Kerry continues to rise.The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 1,942 homes were sold in...
Works needed to enhance the gateway to Kerry
Work needs to be carried out to enhance the appearance of the gateway to Kerry.That's the view of Kerry County Councillors in the Castleisland...
Latest Sports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDairmuid Connolly's Dublin exile appears to be overIt has been reported that the programme for Sunday's game shows the St Vincent's man...