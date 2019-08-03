Margaret McElligott ‘Peggy Mac’, 3 St. Patrick’s Terrace, Tarbert

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her Residence from today Saturday until removal on Sunday. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Sunday evening from 4 to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Interment afterwards at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. House Strictly private on Monday please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR