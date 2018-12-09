Margaret Masterson (née Mc Allen), Richmond, London and late of Coad, Castlecove.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Most Precious Blood Castlecove on Tuesday evening (Dec.11th) at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass for Margaret Masterson (née Nc Allen) will take place in Our Lady of Peace Church, Richmond, at 9.30am. on Thursday,(Dec.20th), followed by Cremation at Morthake, Cemetery.
€175,000 in funding for An Ghaeltacht GAA
€175,000 in funding has been allocated to a Kerry GAA club.The funding will help build a new pitch and carpark in Gallarus for An...
Scott’s Lakers Beat Carlow IT In Men’s Division One Match
Scott's Lakers have defeated Carlow IT this afternoon in a home tie today in the Men's Division One.They won on a score of 96...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster captain Peter O'Mahony has praised his side's performance as the province moved to the top of Pool 2 in the Heineken Champions...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Minor Football FinalsDivision 1. Austin Stacks 5-14 defeated Laune Rangers 3-13, after extra time.Division 2. John Mitchels 2-07 defeated Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-07.East...
