Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford tomorrow Sunday from 6pm – with removal at 8pm to St. Ita’s Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12:30pm.Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.
Latest News
All ballot boxes now open in Kerry
All boxes in the Kerry constituency have now been opened.Indications are that Michael D Higgins has significantly grown his vote in Kerry compared to...
Clanmaurice Chasing Munster Final Glory
Clanmaurice tomorrow contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.They go up against in Crecora in Newcastle West at 2.Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright...
Defeat For Kerry Side At National Pitch N Putt Event
Deerpark take part in the Finals Day of the Gents Nett event where they play Gowran of Kilkenny in the Semi-Final and should they...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Margaret (Maggie) Nolan née Mulcahy, Ballyduhig, Broadford, Co. Limerick and late of Garravane, Mountcollins
Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford tomorrow Sunday from 6pm - with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Raheenagh. Requiem Mass will take...
Latest Sports
Clanmaurice Chasing Munster Final Glory
Clanmaurice tomorrow contest the Munster Junior Club Camogie Championship Final.They go up against in Crecora in Newcastle West at 2.Clanmaurice manager Mike Enright...
Defeat For Kerry Side At National Pitch N Putt Event
Deerpark take part in the Finals Day of the Gents Nett event where they play Gowran of Kilkenny in the Semi-Final and should they...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...