Margaret Lynch née O’Sullivan, Connolly Park, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR