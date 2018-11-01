Margaret Lynch née O’Sullivan, Connolly Park, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12.30pm. Funeral immediately afterwards to New Rath Cemetery.
Fine Gael councillor says approaches to outside candidates undermines elected representatives
A Kerry councillor believes approaches made to people outside Fine Gael to run in the next general election undermine existing councillors.Mike Kennelly's comments follow...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Tatler Jack East Kerry Minor B Football FinalGneeveguilla 1-07 Legion 0-07
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe exclusion of Stephen Cluxton has again caused the major talking point from the PWC All Star Football team of the year announcement....
All Star Award For David Clifford “Momentous” for Fossa GAA Club
Gene Moriarty says David Clifford’s inclusion in this year’s GAA/GPA Football All Star Team is a ‘momentous occasion for Fossa GAA Club.19-year-old Clifford was...
Promising News for Kerryman Seriously Injured in France – November 1st, 2018
Recently Kieran Clifford spoke on the show about her cousin, Mike Curran from Waterville, who was seriously injured when he was struck by a...
