Margaret Lynch née Hennessy, Kerins Park and formerly of Casement Avenue, Rock Street, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4:15 pm to 6:15 pm. Removal at 6:15 pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 10 am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.