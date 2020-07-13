Margaret Lacey nee Griffin of Clogheresta, Hawley Park, Tralee

A private family funeral will be held for Margaret. Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon and will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her children – Denise, Billy, Mary, Martin, David and the late Mark, sister Phil, brother Connie, grandchildren Anne, Patrick, Olivia, Keidine, Darlene, Kate, Declan, Amelia, Wayne, Michaela and Chloe, great-grandchildren Jayce, Freya and Lola, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family including Tim, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

