Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (Aug 7th) from 4.30 pm to 7.00 pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11.30 am. burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Margaret Kirby née Lawlor, 29 Charles St., Listowel.
