Margaret Keane née Quinlan, Coolnaleen, Listowel & Dublin

Reposing at The Paddock’s, Bridge Road, Listowel on Tuesday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Mater Foundation, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Grenville, Listowel.