Margaret Keane née Quinlan, Coolnaleen, Listowel & Dublin

Reposing at The Paddock’s, Bridge Road, Listowel on Tuesday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Mater Foundation, care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Grenville, Listowel.
Kerry County Matchplay Championships Review
Jason O'Connor reports from today's action in the Pitch & Putt Kerry County Matchplay Championships.
Over 500 new Kerry addresses added to property database over the past year
There were over 500 new Kerry addresses added to a property database over the past year.Geo Directory has released its quarterly report, compiled from...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland have defeated Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm up game in CardiffWill O'Callaghan reports.SOCCERTammy Abraham grabbed two goals as Chelsea drew 2-2...
Denis Joseph Flynn, Social Action Houses, Caherina & formerly of Leicester U.K.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Private Cremation will follow. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired...
Listowel Gearing Up For 161st Harvest Racing Festival
Listowel is getting ready to hold its 161st Harvest Racing Festival.The 7 day race card will start on September 8th and run until the...
