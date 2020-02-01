Margaret Jones, (Occupational Therapist) , Lakevale, Ballydesmond.

Reposing at her brother Matthew’s residence, Lakevale, Ballydesmond, (Eircode P51 EE79), on Sunday (Feb.2nd), from 5pm-8pm.  Reception of Remains to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballydesmond on Monday (Feb 3rd), for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the Adjoining  Cemetery.  Inquiries to Tarrant’s Undertakers Ballydesmond.

