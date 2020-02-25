Margaret Jones née Mc Carthy, 16 St. James’ Gardens and formerly of Kenmare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her residence at 16 St. James’ Gardens, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 26th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Funeral will arrive to St. James’ Church, Killorglin on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.  Family flowers only please.  Donations in lieu to Palliative Care.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR