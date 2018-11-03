Margaret Duggan (née O’Connor), Knockrour East Scartaglen & formerly of Knockrour West Scartaglen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home Scartaglen on Sunday (Nov.4th) from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The Church of Our Lady of Lourdes Scartaglen. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Nov 5th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery.
Dr.Crokes Begin Quest For Provincial Glory
Dr.Crokes tomorrow begin their quest for Provincial glory.The ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship has them in Tipperary.They face Moyle...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Kingdom Basketball Sides In Sunday Action
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin are in Dublin tomorrow in the Men’s Super League.They’re at Griffith College Swords Thunder from 3.30.Eamon Foley previewsIn Men’s...
Kerry emergency services to be honoured at Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Weekend
The bravery of the Kerry emergency services will be celebrated as part of the Hugh O'Flaherty Memorial Weekend.Killarney House Members of the Irish Coast...
Glenbeigh/Glencar Or Laune Rangers For Mid Kerry Football Honours
Glenbeigh/Glencar and Laune Rangers tomorrow contest the Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.The game is...
