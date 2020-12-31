Margaret Duffy (née Kerins)

Margaret Duffy (nee Kerins), Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and late of Daingean, Co. Offaly and Tralee, (Co. Kerry). Due to Covid-19 restrictions and public health, the Funeral Mass will be held in private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank you for you support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society. If you would like to view Margaret’s Funeral Mass please click on the following link https://youtu.be/Rn0WoYyNPyE on Friday morning at 11am

Family Information;- Margaret died on December, 29th., peacefully at home, surrounded by her adoring family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin and infant daughter Clodagh.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

