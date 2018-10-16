Margaret Doyle Kennedy, Ballinacourty, Annascaul.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle from 4pm this evening (Tues Oct 16th) followed by removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.
Latest News
Speed camera vans parked outside graveyards while funerals are on
Gardai are being told to stop parking speed camera vans outside graveyards when funerals are on.It's emerged that some vans have been catching mourners...
Decision due next month on planning application for controversial North Kerry windfarm
A decision is due to be made next month on planning permission for a controversial windfarm in North Kerry.An Bórd Pleanála reactivated the case...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill insists lessons have been learned from last month's 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.The Boys in Green face the same opposition...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Strand Road Fc 3 Rattoo Rovers 4
European Bronze For Kerry Boxers
Kerry duo Kori Goad and Barry O'Connor have had to settle for bronze at the European Junior Championships.O’Connor and Goad lost their semi-finals...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill insists lessons have been learned from last month's 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.The Boys in Green face the same opposition...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 1A Strand Road Fc 3 Rattoo Rovers 4
European Bronze For Kerry Boxers
Kerry duo Kori Goad and Barry O'Connor have had to settle for bronze at the European Junior Championships.O’Connor and Goad lost their semi-finals...