Margaret Doyle Kennedy, Ballinacourty, Annascaul.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle from 4pm this evening (Tues Oct 16th) followed by removal at 6.15pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, Donations if desired to West Kerry Community Hospital.

