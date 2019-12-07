Margaret Conway née Dowling, Woodford, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville Listowel o Monday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm . Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

