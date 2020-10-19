Margaret Bynane née Fyfe, Derrymore East, Tralee and formerly of Glenariff, Co. Antrim.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick (died January 2018) and dearest mother of Brendan, Marian & Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Fiona, Stephen, Ciarán, Shane & Kyle, sons-in-law Martin & Fergus, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Margaret with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, Tralee, followed by interment in the New Cemetery, Camp.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

