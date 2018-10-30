Margaret Breen nee Murray, Ballydowney, Killarney and late of Lewis Road, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Church of Christ, Prince of Peach, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clo9ck. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

