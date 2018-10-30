Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Church of Christ, Prince of Peach, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O clo9ck. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Margaret Breen nee Murray, Ballydowney, Killarney and late of Lewis Road, Killarney
Personal Finance – October 30th, 2018
Brian Leslie of Prima Finance has some advice on investing including the stock market.
Kerry Captaincy Should be the Decision of Peter Keane According to Terrace Talk Pundits
The Team of the County Championship was named by Tim Moynihan and guest on Terrace talk last evening. Crokes top the list with 8...
The Legal Lowdown – October 30th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy answers your questions.
The Many Rural Irelands – October 30th, 2018
Stop treating rural Ireland as if it’s one homogeneous mass. There are several very different rural regions. That’s according to Conor Skehan who lectures...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYFergus McFadden has been ruled out of action for the next four months.The Leinster winger has undergone a procedure on a serious...
Weekly Winners Round Up
Beaufort Golf Club - GentsRound 6 Golfer of the Year - Sponsored by Beaufort Bar1st Michael Barry 37 points.BallybunionSenior Ladies 1st Eleanor O Sullivan 14...