Margaret Barry (née Ogden)

Curragh Close, Listowel and late of Ballingown, Lisselton.

A private family funeral will take place for Margaret, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning at 11.30 a.m, followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium.

Predeceased by her parents George and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, Megan, Tadhg and their father Tim, brothers George, Kieran and Rodger, her twin sister Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

