reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery, Ballyhar
Latest News
Margaret Allman nee Cronin, Ballincarrig, Firies, Killarney
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Friday from 5 to 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass...
Medical Matters | South Doc – December 17th, 2019
For our final medical matters of the year, Dr Eamon Shanahan answers your general queries for the final time this year. He also talks...
The Beauty Spot | December – December 17th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell answers your beauty queries and shares her tips for the final time this year.
Appealing For A Bed In Crumlin – December 17th, 2019
Jean O’Sullivan from Tousist, whose son Michael is 7, is waiting in UHK for more than 2 weeks for a transfer to Crumlin, however...
Handling Grief At Christmas – December 17th, 2019
Claire Forde, Killarney based counsellor/psychotherapist gives us a little guidance on how to survive the Christmas season if you are grieving.
Latest Sports
Tralee CBS Retain Munster U19 E Hurling Title
Tralee CBS are the Munster Post Primary School Under 19-E Hurling Champions again.They retained the title with a 3-16 to 1-19 win over Mercy...
Kerry Jockey Aiming For More Christmas Success In 2019
Dingle's Jack Kennedy is hoping for a repeat of the success he experienced last Christmas when he takes to the track during next week's...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe IRFU are likely to refuse any possibility of taking on the FAI's 42 point 5 per cent stake in the Aviva Stadum.Representatives of...