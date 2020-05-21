March taking place in Cahersiveen to highlight community’s concern for residents of direct provision centre

A march is taking place in Cahersiveen this morning to highlight the community’s concern for residents of the Skellig Star direct provision centre.

The event, which begins at 11:30, will involve members of the community, while residents of the direct provision centre will also take part when the march passes the centre.

Cahersiveen native Lisa O’Shea, who is one of the organisers, says the march will begin at the Market House, travel along Main Street towards the Skellig Star direct provision centre and Legal Aid Board offices.

The residents of the direct provision centre will also take part when the congregation passes the Skellig Star.

Lisa O’Shea says the march has a number of aims.