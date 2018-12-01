March takes place in Tralee in effort to keep women’s resource centre open

A march has taken place in Tralee in an effort to keep a women’s resource centre open.

It was announced last week that the Tralee Women’s Resource Centre is due to close within the next six weeks.

The drop-in centre for women was founded in 1986.





The centre provides services including family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence and English language classes for migrant and refugee women.

Nogugu Mafa, one of the organisers of today’s march in the Square, says the centre is a place where women can be themselves.