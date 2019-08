Former Kerry star Marc Ó Sé says Dublin’s defence haven’t been tested this year.

Speaking ahead of the September 1st showdown in Croke Park, Ó Sé, a 5-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, says it’s an area that Kerry can hurt them.

The Gaeltacht man also believes the fans will play a crucial role in the run-up to the final and on the day itself, saying they can be as valuable as a 16th man on the field.