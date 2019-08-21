Marc Ó Sé Happy With Kerry Full-Back Line Ahead Of All-Ireland Final

5-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé says he’s happy with Kerry’s full-back line and backs them to cope with Dublin’s forwards.

Speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Final between Kerry and Dublin on September 1st in Croke Park, Ó Sé says the Kerry defence has played very well.

The Gaeltacht man, who spent most of his Kerry career in the full-back line, is happy with the way they’ve improved since the start of the season.

It’s Kerry’s first All-Ireland Senior final since 2015 and the 3-time All Star says it’s great for the county to be back there.