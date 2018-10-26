Mandate calls for urgent meeting with Debenhams over plans to close 50 stores

Trade union Mandate is calling for an urgent meeting with Debenhams over its plans to close 50 stores.

The retailer has 166 shops in Ireland and the UK, including one in Tralee.

They said they’re to close 50 stores, with the loss of up to 4,000 jobs.





Mandate, which represents many of the Irish Debenhams staff, says it’s not satisfied with the details, saying the company is being too vague.

Mandate assistant general secretary Gerry Light says they’re seeking an urgent meeting with the senior management of Debenhams in Ireland on behalf of members.