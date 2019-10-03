Managers Say Busy County Championship Schedule Taking Toll On Players

Kerins O Rahilly’s manager Micháel Quirke says the packed calendar of games in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship is starting to take its toll on players.

Paudie Griffin will miss Saturday’s knockout third round tie against East Kerry with a dislocated shoulder.

His teammates will be out for the third week in a row on Saturday while Kerry All Star nominee, David Moran, will play for the fifth time in six weeks.

Micháel Quirke says it’s important to manage players’ fitness heading into Saturday’s game.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s will face East Kerry at 7pm on Saturday as part of a double-header at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The first game of the evening between St. Brendan’s and Shannon Rangers throws in at 5pm.

St. Brendan’s selector Ger Carmody says it’s been a demanding few weeks for his players.

The other two matches in round 3 of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship will be played in Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

West Kerry take on Kenmare Shamrocks at 1.30 followed by St. Kierans against Kilcummin at 3.15.

Extra time will be played in all games if necessary.