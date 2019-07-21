Managers React To Yesterdays Results In The Airtricity Leagues

Sport Managers React To Yesterdays Results In The Airtricity LeaguesBy radiokerrysport - 21st July 2019 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Darren Aherne reflects on the Under 19s loss to Shamrock Rovers https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/darrenaherne-4.mp3Billy Dennehy was happy with his sides draw with Shamrock Rovers in the Under 17s https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billyd-3.mp3The Under 13s enjoyed a 2-1 win over Cobh Ramblers, JP Mullins looks back https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jpmull.mp3