Managers Ratified At County Committee Meeting

A busy January meeting of County Committee has seen a number of ratifications in relation to Kerry teams.

Declan O’Sullivan of Dromid has been ratified as Kerry U20 football manager for a 2 year term. John Galvin & Seán O’ Sullivan come on board as selectors.

James Costello will remain in charge of the Kingdom minor footballers this year. The St.Pats man, who guided Kerry to Munster Final success last month, has been ratified for 2021.

Causeway’s Tadhg Flynn was ratified as Minor Hurling manager for 2 years.

Also, the underage structures review was adopted.