Manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says public should be excluded from rape trials

The Manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre thinks the public should be excluded from rape trials.

Vera O’Leary was speaking following the publication of a report into how Northern Ireland’s criminal justice system deals with rape cases.

The review, by retired judge Sir John Gillen, was initiated following the acquittal of two Irish rugby players, Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding after a nine-week rape trial in Belfast earlier this year.





Ms O’Leary says myths and attitudes in society towards sexual crime need to be tackled including clothing worn by the complainant and marital rape.

She says sexual consent needs to be embedded in the education system and training should be given to judges, the legal profession and juries in rape trials: