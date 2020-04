Management of University Hospital Kerry are asking groups or people willing to fundraise or donate to link in with Feed the Heroes.

The campaign was set up by Tralee man Cian O’Flaherty to feed hospital and emergency workers across the country, and so far it has raised over €620,000.

UHK is co-ordinating with the team in Feed the Heroes in relation to supplying provisions to staff, and are asking anyone willing to donate or fundraise to liaise by email [email protected]