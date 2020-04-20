Management and staff of UHK applaud efforts of people of Kerry

Management and staff of University Hospital Kerry are thanking the people of the county for their efforts in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in a new video.

General Manager of UHK, Fearghal Grimes thanked Kerry people for their generosity including donations, provisions and well wishes in these challenging times.

Staff praised people for their efforts to stay at home and say this is helping the frontline staff by buying them time to increase capacity which will help to save lives.

Before the staff of UHK applauded the people of Kerry, Dr Niamh Feely said they acknowledge the efforts of the people of the county: