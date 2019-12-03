Man and woman facing over 200 charges relating to five children further remanded at Killarney court

A man and woman charged with over 200 alleged offences involving five children, including rape, will reappear before Killarney District Court next month.

Strict reporting restrictions have been imposed so as not to identify any of the parties.

The man, who’s in his 40s, is accused of 112 counts in the case of one child – including 17 counts of rape, 17 counts of aggressive sexual assault, and 16 counts of sexual assault.

There were five counts of sexual exploitation under the Child Trafficking and Pornographic Act, and one count of a threat to kill.

He’s also facing 22 counts of neglect involving four other children.

The woman, also in her 40s, is charged with 79 offences including 16 counts of sexual assault; five of sexual exploitation, and 36 of child neglect in the case of one child.

There are 22 counts of child neglect involving four other children.

Judge David Waters remanded both accused on continuing bail until January 21st next for service of the book of evidence.