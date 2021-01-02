Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following N21 collision

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the N21 this morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near O’Riada’s bar, as emergency services attended to an earlier collision on the same stretch.

The stretch of road between Ballycarty Roundabout and the Castleisland Bypass remains closed and diversions are in place.

Separately, the road from Deelis Bridge to Teeromoyla near Caherciveen remains closed following a collision, but there were no serious injuries, it’s expected that road will reopen in the next half hour.

Conditions on roads around Kerry are very icy today, and Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary journeys and take extra care on the roads.