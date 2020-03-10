Man stabbed during alleged assault in Listowel

A man has been stabbed during an alleged assault in Listowel.

The Garda Press Office says local gardaí are investigating, following the incident which occurred in the town last evening.

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred last night in Listowel at approximately 9.15.

A male in his twenties was brought to University Hospital Kerry with an apparent stab wound.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí in Listowel are making an appeal to the public to contact the garda station on 068 50 820, should they have any information.