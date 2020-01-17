Man seriously injured in Rathmore crash

Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision in Rathmore.

At around 7.10 tonight on the N72 at Churchview, Rathmore, a pedestrian in his 80s was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The injured man was removed from the scene by ambulance and is in a critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

The road is expected to remain closed overnight to allow garda forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and road users who travelled on the N72, Rathmore, in the direction of Mallow, between 7pm and 7.30pm. Gardaí are asking in particular anyone who may have seen a small silver car on this road to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millstreet Garda Station on (029) 70002 or Macroom Garda station on (026)20590 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing.