Man to be sentenced next year for Tralee assault

A man will be sentenced next year for assaulting a man causing him harm in Tralee.

Tim Ward of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to the incident, which happened on the Old Golf Links Road in the town on August 8th last.

The 33-year-old also admitted to producing a nail bar.





Defence barrister Katie O’Connell requested a probation report be completed on Mr Ward, whom she said is homeless and has a difficulty with alcohol abuse.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case to January when a sentencing date will be fixed.