A man remains in garda custody following a burglary at a Knockanure pub overnight.

The man in his 20s was arrested after Gardaí were alerted to the scene around 4am and found him in possession of items stolen during the burglary.

He’s still in custody at Listowel Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.