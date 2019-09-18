Man remains in custody following €80,000 drug seizure in Tralee

A man in his 40’s remains in custody this morning following a drugs seizure worth over €80,000 in Tralee yesterday.

Gardai along with search dog Rex conducted searches at two properties in the Mitchels Square area around 10 o’clock yesterday morning; the searches followed an intelligence led operation.

During the search four kilograms of cannabis herb worth an estimated €80,000 was found along with 250 grams of cannabis resin valued at €2,000.

€1,400 in cash was also seized along with an imitation firearm and drugs paraphernalia.

A man was arrested and remains in custody at Tralee Garda Station this morning.