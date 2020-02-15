Man released without charge over alleged sexual offences

A man in his seventies has been released without charge after being detained in Cork by gardai investigating allegations of sexual offences surrounding Scouting Ireland.

A file is on its way to the DPP.

A number of properties in Cork and Kerry were searched yesterday, which led to the seizure of documentation, electronic devices and computers.

Gardai have appealed for anyone with further information who has not yet come forward to contact their local garda station or the Confidential Historical Abuse phoneline on 1800 555 222.