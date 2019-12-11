Man receives two-year prison sentence for cultivating €240,000 worth of cannabis in Moyvane

A man found with cannabis with a potential value of €240,000 in Moyvane has received a two-year prison sentence.

66-year-old Anthony O’Sullivan of Murhur, Moyvane pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply and the cultivation of cannabis at his home on the 3rd July, 2017.

Garda Pat Naughton told Tralee Circuit Court that when he and colleagues entered the accused’s home in Moyvane, it was evident a grow house was in operation.

They found 146 mature cannabis plants and 170 immature plants; one fully-grown plant has a value of €800.

Garda Naughton said Mr O’Sullivan – who is a Cork native – made admissions at the scene and showed gardaí all the grow areas, which had lamps, fans, air and water ducting and chemical plant food.

He also noted that the ESB meter had been bypassed.

Mr O’Sullivan said he moved to the area seven years previously and had been selling cannabis since; he admitted to selling €2,000 worth of cannabis to a customer in the weeks leading up to the search.

In garda interviews, the accused said he was making about €400 per week from selling cannabis.

Garda Naughton said the value of the mature plants was €116,000, while the immature plants had a potential value of a further €135,000.

Judge Cormac Quinn said the mitigating factors were the accused’s age, his early pleas and his subsequent attendance at a further education programme.

He imposed a two-year sentence for the sale and supply offence and an 18-month concurrent term for the cultivation offence.