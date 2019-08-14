Man questioned in connection with alleged sexual assault in Kenmare released without charge

A man arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kenmare has been released without charge.

He was being questioned in Killarney Garda Station in relation to an incident that allegedly took place in Kenmare in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating reports that a female was sexually assaulted in a premises in the town.

It’s alleged the incident occurred at 2.35am on Sunday.

The man in his thirties was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.