Man who punched garda while being searched in Killarney receives prison sentence

A man who punched a garda while being searched in Killarney has received a prison sentence.

27-year-old Stephen McCarthy of Spring Lane Halting Site in Cork was before Tralee Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a peace officer and possession of cannabis at Killarney Garda Station on the 1st October, 2018.

Inspector John Ryan told the court that Killarney gardaí were forced to swerve from the accused when they encountered him walking on the Killarney-Tralee Road on the 1st October 2018 during the hours of darkness.

As Mr McCarthy was highly intoxicated, gardaí arrested him and brought him to Killarney Garda Station.

During the course of a search there, a deal of cannabis fell from Mr McCarthy; when Sergeant Eoin O’Donovan went to retrieve the package, the accused punched him in the eye and on the bridge of the nose.

The assault drew blood, however, the court heard Sergeant O’Donovan didn’t make an issue about it and didn’t require any time off work.

Mr McCarthy has 103 previous convictions, including nine for assaults on gardaí and eight for obstruction of gardaí.

Defending barrister Richard Liston said his client had suffered a loss around the time of the incident and the injured garda has accepted an apology.

Judge Cormac Quinn imposed a 16-month sentence for the assault and a concurrent three-month term for the cannabis offences, backdated to February of this year.