Man previously convicted of abduction and sexual assault has sentence partly reactivated in Tralee court

A man previously convicted of abduction and sexual assault has had his sentence partly reactivated in Tralee Circuit Court.

39-year-old Robert Quigley of 67 Seskin View Road, Tallaght, Co. Dublin appeared before the court, after the Probation Service applied to have a previous suspended sentence activated.

In 2007, Robert Quigley received a 12-year sentence, with the final four years suspended, for the false imprisonment, sexual assault and assault causing harm of a woman in the Dublin Mountains in July 2006.

He also received a concurrent six-year sentence for attacking his then-girlfriend at Dooneen Woods, near Castleisland in August 2006.

Mr Quigley served six years of his 12-year sentence and was put in the care of the Probation Service upon his release in 2013.

In 2014, the Probation Service asked the court to activate the suspended sentence as they were concerned about his behaviour.

A circuit court judge imposed conditions on him, which included having to desist from using the internet for the purpose of procurement of sexual partners.

This week, Detective Garda Paul Flood told the court that he had been contacted by UK police, who complained that Quigley was in contact with a woman in the UK and he was using a false name.

He said Mr Quigley set up a Facebook page under a new identity and added up to 30 “false friends” which he had created himself.

Judge Tom O’Donnell reimposed 18 months of the 4-year suspended sentence and ordered Mr Quigley to present himself to Tallaght Garda Station next week, when he’ll go back into custody.