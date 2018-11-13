Man pleads guilty to the false imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman in Kerry village

A man has pleaded guilty to the false imprisonment and sexual assault of a woman in a Kerry village.

The man, who can’t be named, pleaded guilty to the charges following the selection of a jury at Tralee Circuit Court.

The court had heard the offences occurred in a Kerry village in July of 2015.





The man also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or threatening to cause serious harm to another man in the same location and on the same date.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the man’s sentencing case until March of next year.