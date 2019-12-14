Man pleads guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee

A man has pleaded guilty to committing three assaults in Tralee.

33-year-old William Faulkner of no fixed abode appeared in Tralee Circuit Court recently facing five charges; they included three assault offences and two trespassing offences.

He pleaded guilty to committing three assaults at various locations in Tralee on the 12th September last, including at or near Garvey’s SuperValu on Rock Street, Spa Road and Tralee Garda Station.

He pleaded not guilty to one trespassing offences.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned the case until March of next year for sentencing.