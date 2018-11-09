Man pleads guilty to careless driving causing death of man in north Kerry

A man has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of another man in north Kerry two years ago.

Colin Flanagan with an address of Unit C, Apartment above Hair Creations, Market Yard, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick appeared before Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

The 34-year-old entered a guilty plea to driving a car without due care and attention causing the death of John Harman at Dromin Lower, Listowel on October 15th 2016.





Mr Flanagan also admitted to driving with no insurance and without a licence on the same date.

His case was adjourned until January when a sentencing date will be fixed.

Mr Flanagan’s barrister Richard Liston requested a Probation report be prepared.