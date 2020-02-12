Man pleads guilty to assaulting three men with a hammer in Tralee

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting three men using a hammer in Tralee.

37-year-old Michael Costello of Apartment 4, 5 Wellington Terrace, Cork City was before Tralee Circuit Court facing six charges following the incidents last October.

Michael Costello, a 37-year-old student, has pleaded guilty to producing a hammer, and assault causing harm to three men on October 11th 2019 at service stations on Quill Street and John Joe Sheehy Road, Tralee.

Counsel for the accused, Brian McInerney said it’s not a straightforward case as there are complex mental health issues.

He said his client has been receiving care from psychiatric services; he had been very unwell but is now stable.

He added there’s a level of agreement that prison would be the best place for his client.

Mr Costello’s parents were in Tralee Circuit Court yesterday when he pleaded guilty to the six charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded Mr Costello in custody to the March 12th sitting of the court.