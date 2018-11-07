Man, who lives in Kerry, pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A man who lives in Kerry has pleaded guilty to five counts relating to child pornography.

The man pleaded guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court to possession of child pornography at a house in Kerry namely images, videos and documents of children engaged in explicit sexual activity.

He also admitted to producing child pornography and to engaging in conversations in an online chat room, which related to a person who was a child engaged in explicit sexual activity.





The offences occurred between 2010 and 2013.

The man was remanded on continuing bail and will be sentenced on March 19th next.

Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed to a request from defence barrister Katie O’Connell that a probation report be canvassed on the matter.