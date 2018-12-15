Man killed in traffic accident in Cork believed to have been from Kerry

A pedestrian who was killed in a crash in Cork in the early hours of this morning is believed to have been from Kerry.

One person was arrested following the incident and remains in custody.

Gardai in Cork are investigating the collision which happened on the N27 Airport Road shortly after 5:30am this morning.





The man, who was in his late forties, was fatally injured after he was struck by a car.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car was arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station.

It’s believed the deceased man is a Kerry native who had been living outside of the county for some time.